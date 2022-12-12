LMPD: Scene 'secure' after apparent shooting at Jefferson Mall; 1 person hurt

One victim has been found and their condition is unclear. Police are calling it an "active scene."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a scene is secure following an apparent shooting at Jefferson Mall that left one person injured.

Details surrounding the shooting and what may have led up to the incident have not been disclosed.

However, Metro Police are calling the scene “active,” but are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

