LMPD searching for man who allegedly attacked victim with a hatchet and fled

Authorities said the suspect's car was last seen in the Portland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man suspected of violently attacking someone in the Portland neighborhood.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2700 block of Northwestern Parkway on May 10 around 1 p.m.

Police said the suspect attacked the victim with a hatchet, slicing their back. The suspect then fled in a white or creme Chrysler 300.

The car has large gold rims, dark-tinted windows, a sunroof and a black lip spoiler on the trunk. It appears to have a temporary tag as well, a department spokesperson said.

LMPD said the vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene of the attack in the 3500 block of Northwestern Parkway. That's in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD said despite the victim's injury, they are reported to be "okay."

The suspect is facing charges of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He is described as being 6'0" tall and between 45 to 55 years old.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to make an anonymous report at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online through LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

