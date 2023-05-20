LMPD arrest escaped inmate after more than 48 hours; Here's where they found him

Norman Wolfe, 31, jumped from a police transport vehicle Thursday morning on I-71 and I-265 in east Louisville.

LMPD's Fugitive Unit, along with the LMPD SWAT, said they found 31-year-old Norman Wolfe in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Washington St. east of Campbell St. in the Clifton neighborhood.

Officers said they made a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver was ordered out of the vehicle and Wolfe slid into the driver’s seat and sped away.

A short pursuit ensued, police said, and the vehicle was stopped near Brownsboro and Lindsay Ave.

Wolfe was taken into custody and was taken to UofL Hospital, due to some previous injuries he acquired during his escape from custody on Thursday.

He is facing numerous charges and will be taken to Metro Corrections when he's released from the hospital.

LMPD said the investigation will continue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

