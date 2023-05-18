KSP: Two troopers involved in crash on I-64 in Shelby County

Both troopers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — All lanes on I-64 westbound near Simpsonville are shut down after a crash involving two Kentucky State Police troopers Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Matt Sudduth, public affairs branch for KSP, told WHAS11 News the collision took place on I-64 in Shelby County following a vehicle pursuit.

Sudduth said both troopers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive. He added that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and no other injuries have been reported.

At this time, the suspect they were chasing hasn't been caught.

This is a developing story. KSP said they will release more information as it becomes available.

