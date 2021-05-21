LMPD officer shot during protests under investigation after using 'derogatory' language used during training session

Major Aubrey Gregory was placed on administrative assignment for language used during a training session. The investigation will be conducted by an outside agency.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), Major Aubrey Gregory has been placed on administrative assignment amid an investigation.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Gregory served as a Training Unit commander and may have recently used "offensive, derogatory" language during a training session.

The investigation into Gregory will be conducted by personnel outside of the police department.

"The department is committed to accountability and promoting an atmosphere of inclusion and takes this allegation very seriously," Mitchell's statement reads.

WHAS11 has requested more information into the investigation.

This story may be updated.

