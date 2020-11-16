Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting of 2 LMPD officers

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot while responding to a report of shots fired Sept. 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and injuring two Louisville police officers during protests on Sept. 23.

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of wanton endangerment after he allegedly fired a handgun at officers on Brook Street and Broadway during protests in downtown Louisville.

Police said the officers were shot while responding to reports of shots fired nearby.

The shooting was first reported during a livestream on LMPD’s Facebook page. An officer could be heard saying “officer down” and “take cover" after shots were fired. Police said witnesses at the seen saw Johnson firing, and he was immediately arrested.

Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot in the hip. He was treated and released from the hospital the next day. Officer Robinson Desroches was released from the hospital on Oct. 4 after he was shot in the abdomen. Desroches had to undergo surgery.

Johnson is currently being held on a $1 million bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for noon Monday, Nov. 23 in Division 11 of Jefferson Circuit Court.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.