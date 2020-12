A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Larynzo Johnson is charged with civil disorder for the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of shooting two LMPD officers during protests in September is now facing federal charges.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Larynzo Johnson is charged with civil disorder for the shooting.

Investigators said Johnson shot officers Aubrey Gregory and Robinson Desroches in downtown Louisville September 23—the night the decision in the Breonna Taylor case was announced.