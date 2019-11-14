LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a murder- suicide mystery for two families. Almost four months have passed since Brittany Wilson's body was found dismembered in a freezer in LaRue County. Nicole Murray was also shot to death. Now Kentucky State Police are confirming the identity of the third body found dead on the property is the suspect, Michael Murray.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about my sister. The world is much scarier for me now," said Wilson's sister Cortney Litsey.

It was a complicated crime scene in LaRue county last July. Parts of Wilson's body were found in a freezer other parts missing, Nicole Murray was found dead in a car in the driveway and another body was found inside of a burnt trailer. That body is now confirmed as Michael Murray.

"I don't go to bed at night or sleep well without dreaming about her because I just want to know where she is. The rest of her is. It's hard knowing that she's out there just being covered up," Litsey said.

Her family is now working with a private investigator who has helped organize multiple searches to find her torso. Just last week, a group searched grounds alongside LMPD. It was then, that Litsey asked the detective about any updates. She tells us they were originally told it would take 18 months, so they were shocked by the recent update. She says she won't believe that it was him until she sees the DNA results for herself.

Kentucky State Police believe after killing Wilson and Nicole Murray, Michael Murray notified a family member and confessed to killing the two women before before taking his life.

