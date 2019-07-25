LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police are still waiting on the identification of the suspect involved in a double homicide in LaRue County.

Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Wilson of Louisville was found dismembered in a freezer at a River Road residence from an incident that happened before July 22 in Jefferson County.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the residence where Wilson's body was found on River Road around 8 a.m. Monday and found two other bodies.

KSP believes another woman, 39-year-old Nicole Murray, was the victim of a domestic violence situation. She was shot twice and died at the scene on River Road. Her body was found in a car. KSP said, after killing Murray, a man notified a family member and confessed to killing Murray and Wilson before taking his own life.

KSP believes the third body that was found at the River Road residence in LaRue County set that residence on fire before taking his own life. KSP is awaiting positive identification from the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office before his name is released.

LaRue County Deputy Coroner Brad Turner said it could be weeks before the suspect is identified due to the body's condition.

KSP notified the Louisville Metro Police Department, which began a death investigation at a residence in the 6000 block of Ashby Lane. This was Wilson's last known address. KSP and LMPD confirmed Wilson was murdered at that residence before July 22.

LMPD is continuing to investigate this murder.