LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — WARNING: Information contained in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

The family of a woman found dismembered in a freezer in LaRue County is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

On July 23, three bodies were discovered on a mobile home property. Brittany Wilson and Nicole Murray were found dead along with the man responsible for their deaths, who has yet to be identified.

Police said the man killed the women, set a mobile home on fire before shooting himself to death inside.

Cortney, Wilson's sister, said the family believes Wilson may have been over eight months pregnant when she was killed.

Wilson was found dismembered in a freezer, but according to her sister, not all of her body was found. Now, the family is asking for volunteers to bring the rest of Wilson’s remains home on August 23, which would have been Wilson’s 34th birthday.

Volunteers can meet at Riverview Park at 6:45 a.m. and head as a group to the property at 892 River Rd. in New Haven, Ky.

All volunteers should wear long pants and tennis shoes. water and bug spray will be supplied.

Cortney can be contacted directly at clitse2014@yahoo.com.

