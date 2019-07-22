LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville woman was found dismembered in LaRue County on Monday, July 22, in the Roanoke Community.

Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Wilson was found dismembered in a freezer at a River Road residence from an incident that happened before July 22 in Jefferson County.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to that home, where Wilson's body was found, on River Road around 8 a.m. Monday and found two other bodies.

The Kentucky State Police believes Nicole Murray, 39, was the victim of a domestic violence situation. She was shot twice and died at the scene on River Road. Her body was found a car. KSP said, after killing Murray, a man notified a family member and confessed to killing Murray and Wilson before taking his life.

KSP notified the Louisville Metro Police Department, who began a death investigation at a residence in the 6000 block of Ashby Lane. This was Wilson's last known address. KSP and LMPD confirmed Wilson was murdered at that residence, before July 22. LMPD is continuing to investigate this murder.

The third body that was found in LaRue County, at the River Road residence, KSP believes, set that residence on fire before taking his life. KSP is awaiting positive identification from the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office before his name is released.

The KSP investigation into the two deaths in LaRue County is on-going.