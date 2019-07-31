LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The loved ones of a woman found dismembered at a LaRue County property are preparing to say goodbye.

Brittany Wilson’s sister told WHAS11 News the visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Newcomer.

A procession will go by Wilson’s home on Ashby Lane where a balloon release will be held at 2:15 p.m.

RELATED: Kentucky State Police awaiting identification of suspect in LaRue County double homicide

RELATED: Woman found dismembered in freezer, 1 shot as LaRue County investigation continues

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.