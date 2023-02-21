REWARD DOUBLED: Help Kentucky officials find copper wire thieves

Officials estimate $380,000 worth of damage has been done to Louisville-area highways alone.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky are doubling a reward created to catch people who are stealing valuable materials hidden within street lights on highways.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are now offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of people who have been taking the copper wire from interstate lighting systems.

According to the KYTC, the individuals who continue to steal copper wire have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, a cost that is passed onto the Kentucky taxpayer.

“Stealing copper is a crime that victimizes all Kentucky taxpayers,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Stolen wiring has to be replaced, broken lighting systems have to be repaired, and it’s the taxpayers who are left with the bill.”

Officials with KYTC District 5, which includes Jefferson County, estimate that thieves have stripped light poles and junction boxes of about 94,000 feet of copper wire – nearly 18 miles’ worth.

KYTC officials say $380,000 worth of damage has been done to Louisville-area lighting alone.

Thefts have occurred along I-64, at several interchanges on I-65 and at the Watterson Expressway. About 500 light poles in the area have been damaged – some more than once.

KYTC is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, spreading the word that copper wire theft from highway lights endanger the public and puts motorists at risk.

The people taking the copper wire also are at risk. High voltage in the lines could result in electrocution.

Matt Bullock, District 5 chief district engineer, said even if someone only takes part of the wire, the entire length of the wire must be replaced.

“With the public’s help, we can focus transportation funds on needed community projects, prevent future theft and even save a life as the risk of electrocution while stealing is high,” Bullock said.

State officials encourage you to report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) at 502-330-7506.

If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.

Additionally, you should report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement and report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 877-FOR-KYTC.

Maryellen Mynear, KYTC Office of Inspector general director, said they are asking for the public's help to curb this type of crime.

“We’re asking the public to watch for and report suspicious activity, such as people in unmarked vehicles working near lighting equipment or wire attached to the hitch of a vehicle,” Mynear said.

