LMPD arrests man accused of carjacking, leading police on chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after a carjacking and chase happened in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near Lees Lane and Putman Street around 2 p.m.

Officers found a car on private property and detained two people, but a third person ran off according to police.

Police said not long after that, a carjacking was reported at a nearby school.

A WHAS11 crew reported seeing several LMPD cars at Wellington Elementary where a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson also confirmed LMPD was handling an incident in which no one was hurt.

Police said the suspect drove off from the school, later ditched the stolen car and ran from police before he was taken into custody.

The other two people in the suspicious vehicle will also face charges.

