St. Matthews police warn of purse thefts at east Louisville gas station

They urge drivers to take precautions after three incidents over the last week at a Kroger gas station on Hubbards Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews Police is reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings after a string of purse thefts at a Kroger gas station.

According to Assistant Chief Major Eddie Jones, several women pulled up to pumps at the Hubbards Lane Kroger and hand their purses stolen while they were filling up.

He says the three incidents happened in the last three weeks.

Jones said if you ever feel like something is off, call the police.

“If you see anything suspicious at all while you are out, just call the police and we will be more than happy to come and check it out and see if there’s anything concerning,” he said.

Jones said when you are visiting a gas station, never leave the engine running.

He urges drivers to lock their doors while pumping gas and keep your purse or wallet hidden when you get out.

