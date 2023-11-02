Authorities investigate car theft turned shooting involving teens in Bullitt County

After the early morning incident, police said 10 to 12 people responsible are still outstanding, in addition to multiple stolen vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Saturday, Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark said a neighbor reported a stolen vehicle from the Mallard Lake subdivision.

That same neighbor went out searching for the vehicle and located it on Nancy Drive.

According to Clark, the man tried to block the car in on the one-way street.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then allegedly “rammed” into the neighbor and sped off. As the neighbor followed, Clark said he came upon multiple cars which started to fire at him. One bullet hit the neighbor’s vehicle in his driver-side fender.

Clark said the neighbor fired a round back and then drove home, notifying them of what happened.

The other vehicles, which Clark believes were stolen, fled down Blue Lick and then going north on State Road 1020. In the process, one driver sideswiped a police vehicle.

Three juveniles were arrested in a stolen vehicle in the area of Schoolhouse Road.

According to Clark, the youngest of the juveniles was 15 and they were all from Louisville.

Shepherdsville Police recommended charges of receiving stolen property as well as fleeing and evading police. A teen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police said the stolen vehicle they were driving was also from Louisville.

Clark believes three to four vehicles are still outstanding, including the initial car reported by the neighbor.

Clark told WHAS11 News about ten to twelve thieves are still on the loose.

They are asking residents who live in the area to look through their surveillance systems and submit any helpful video by calling (502) 921-1000.

Clark is also advising residents to lock their car doors.

If you come upon someone who may be committing a related crime, Clark warns not to confront them and to call 911.

