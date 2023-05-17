KSP: No injuries, shots fired after report of possible gunman at KYTC Frankfort office

Kentucky State Police said multiple agencies responded to a report of a person with a firearm at the KYTC building.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Authorities say they do not have any confirmation of an active shooting at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Frankfort office, however, there is a heavy police presence outside the building at this time.

The building is located at 200 Mero Street near High Street. That's close to Leslie Morris Park.

Kentucky State Police said a report of a possible suspect with a firearm at the KYTC office and the Mayo Underwood Building came in around 3 p.m.

State police, Frankfort Police, U.S. Marshals, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately began evacuating and searching the building.

Authorities said no shots were fired and there are no injuries.

"An investigation will continue by KSP, but there is no current threat to the public," KSP said on social media.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said his priority ensuring people's safety.

"I am personally grateful to our law enforcement for swiftly responding and ensuring everyone is safe," the governor said. "We will continue to keep Kentuckians updated as information is available."

The Frankfort Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed due to the situation, officials said.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Transportation Secretary's office for more information. We are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. WHAS11 has sent a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

