Louisville man indicted by federal grand jury for bomb hoax, assaulting federal officers

Cameron Hyatt, 29, is accused of threatening to bomb an IRS processing facility where he previously worked.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 17 after he was accused of making a bomb threat to a government building and assaulting federal officers.

Cameron Hyatt, 29, of Louisville was charged with one count of violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes and with three counts of assaulting federal officers.

According to court documents, on April 17, Hyatt threatened to bomb an Internal Revenue Service processing facility where he used to work as a contract employee.

Then, on April 20, Hyatt assaulted, resisted, or impeded three Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Special Agents.

Hyatt was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on April 20, he remains in federal custody.

Hyatt’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 23. If convicted, Hyatt faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

