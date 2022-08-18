Kentucky State Fair offers opportunity to learn where your food comes from

While many at the Kentucky State Fair are outside enjoying all the food and rides, it's all business in the event halls.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many at the Kentucky State Fair were outside enjoying all the fried food and rides, it's all business in the Kentucky Exposition Center's event halls.

"For his age group, the topic that he had was the difference between a country and a city ham," Laura Howard from Larue County said, waiting for her son Kaleb to come out of a conference hall.

800 kids cured a ham by themselves for the last 8-9 months, all getting ready for the fair's Country Ham Competition. There was a division for smoked and non-smoked.

On Thursday, they put on their best outfits and spoke to a panel of judges.

"It gives him an exposure to what people go through," Howard said. "He said he had no idea the extent to what it takes to actually cure a ham."

While the kids learn public speaking skills and an insight into food prep, Kentucky officials hope everyone views the fair through an agricultural lens.

"We get to bring agriculture to Louisville," Ryan Quarles, state agriculture commissioner, said. "And those who live here, maybe come on out and learn a little bit more about how agriculture effects your life more than just three times per day."

Kaleb aged his ham in a shed at the Larue County Ag. Extension office. He learned about how an aging ham grows mold, but that is natural.

After speaking to judges, he isn't quite ready to change careers.

"I can't be a butcher, I love animals too much. I can't see that," he said, wearing a platinum blue suit.

But his mom is happy that he learned more about how food is prepared and also grew his public speaking skills.

"It's a learning experience all around," she said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.