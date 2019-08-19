LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After the chaos surrounding an incident Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, officials have announced a new policy for minors.

Beginning Wednesday, fairgoers under 18 entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older. Proof of age is required, and identification will be verified at the gate.

Officials also say in addition to the new policy, there will be increased lighting and law enforcement during peak hours.

“Since Saturday night, our management team has been in constant dialogue to incorporate those incidents in our ongoing discussions regarding the safety and security at the Kentucky State Fair. We have been reviewing enhanced security measures, policy and/or procedures that will be implemented. The Kentucky State Fair continues to be a family-friendly event and we take any incidents regarding safety of our guests to the highest priority." - David S. Beck President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

Rumors of an active shooter at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend turned out to be false, but according to Kentucky State Police, they are pursuing possible charges against a suspect who fired a single gunshot into the air. If charged, the suspect would face wanton endangerment.

A suspect has not been identified, but based on videos from the night of August 17, police believe the suspect to be a juvenile.

Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.

Videos from that night made rounds on social media, showing chaos at the fair. Seven teens were cited that evening for their involvement in the chaos, and two adults were arrested, though it is not clear if they were involved.

All seven teens were at the fair without their parents. Those parents had to pick their children up at the fairgrounds after the teens were cited.

According to Josh Lawson with KSP, there has been a consistent trend of teens in large groups creating disturbances at large events for years.

