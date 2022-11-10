Prep in your step! How to get free training for Kentucky Derby Festival marathons

Have you ever wanted to run a marathon in Louisville but didn't know where to start? Then this 15-week program is for you!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever wanted to run a marathon but questioned if you could cross the finish line? Well, get ready to put some prep in you step.

The Kentucky Derby Festival and Norton Sports Health are offering a free training program to help get you ready to run in Kentucky's largest day of road racing on April 29, 2023, when the Derby Festival mini and Marathon return.

According to a press release, the free 15-week training program includes a complete training guide, in-person weekly group runs, hill and track work, yoga, nutrition and more. The first 800 registrants also get a free shirt.

Registration for the program opens online on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

"No matter your experience level or which distance you choose, the Norton Sport Health Training program is a safe and successful way to train," Chris Martini, KDF race director, said. "Whether it's your first race, or an annual tradition, this program will help you meet your goals and cross the finish line."

Orientation for the program is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Training runs will begin weekly starting Jan. 14 and go through the week of the race in April.

"The Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon are a fabric of our community," Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said. "We want to support this tradition by helping athletes succeed while also keeping them safe and healthy."

KDF officials said 2023 also marks a historic milestone, as it's the 50th running of the miniMarathon and the 22nd annual Marathon.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.