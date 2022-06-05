Meet the man behind the Kentucky Derby Museum

Pat Armstrong's entire adult life has been dedicated to the Kentucky Derby. First, working at the Kentucky Derby Festival, and now head of the Kentucky Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum is the only museum in the world of its kind. Pat Armstrong is the museum’s president and CEO. He’s been in that position since 2015.

“That was the American Pharaoh Triple Crown year,” he recalls.

Pat Armstrong was born and raised on a farm in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

He was part of the first graduating class from Bullitt East High School and later attended Eastern Kentucky University.

He says it’s a position that’s not only part of the fabric of our community, it’s one very personal to him.

“This is a sporting event that has been held in Louisville, Kentucky for 147 years, in the same spot,” he said. “Sometimes that makes you want to pinch yourself. We get to tell that story here at the museum. “I could not be more honored to be in this position.”

The museum continues to grow with new exhibits and attractions. Many are focused on inclusivity, and telling the stories of the entire Kentucky Derby Experience, and history.

“Sometimes we take things for granted. But, The Kentucky Derby is bigger than life,” he said. “It means so much to this community."

Pat says he can't even describe what it means to be involved with the Kentucky Derby brand.

"It's a unique brand, there's only one. There's only one Derby Museum."

