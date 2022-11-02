Kentucky Derby Festival in search of equestrians, marching bands, floats and more

Applications open Friday, Nov. 4 to participate in the Pegasus Parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever wanted to be in the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual parade, now is your chance.

Applications open Friday, Nov. 4 for the "2023 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade", according to a KDF press release.

The Pegasus Parade will return for the second year, giving Derby-enthusiasts the chance to march down Broadway on April 30 at 3 p.m.

The Derby Festival is reportedly looking for equestrians, specialty units, marching bands, inflatables and floats.

Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, said the community has been largely positive about moving the parade to Sunday.

“The parade now helps kick off all the Derby week festivities and we’re able to share the historic event with even more Festival fans and their families," Gibson said. "We look forward to seeing them lining the sidewalks again next spring as we march down Broadway.”

The parade theme is “Celebrating Derby Traditions” next year. Participants are encouraged to consider what makes Derby time a special time of year, according to the release.

The theme is meant to guide how participants decorate and which music to select.

The floats compete for various awards based on originality, eye appeal, theme representation, animation, attention to detail and enthusiasm, KDF said.

Marching bands use the theme to help with musical selection and it is the basis of costume and concept design for the other marching units.

Interested participants can submit their applications online starting Nov. 4.

