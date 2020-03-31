LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the official start to spring break in Jefferson County.

Students were already out of the classroom for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Teachers turned to parades to be able to say hello.

Instead of them driving around neighborhoods, teachers gathered in the Academy of Individual Excellence parking lot in Jeffersontown with signs of encouragement while families drove through.

“This is good to see everybody's good, to make that eye contact not just on a screen, but be able to laugh and make contact, smile at each other. It's important,” Principal John Savage said.

Savage says he hopes they'll be able to get back into school before the end of the year to get some closure heading into summer.

