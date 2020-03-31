The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.

Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete’s school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received the year before.

RELATED: NASCAR launches iRacing after suspending season amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: ESPN re-airing classic Monday Night Football games for next 5 weeks

RELATED: Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021

RELATED: Reports: Donovan Mitchell cleared from coronavirus

RELATED: Watch: Sports with the Spencers | Kent goes 1 on 3 with his kiddos: No school, no daycare, no problem!

RELATED: Feeling lost without March Madness? Here's how the absence of sports affects fans' psychology

RELATED: Tour de France yet to be postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: Looking for a new date for opening, closing