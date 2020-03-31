LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has created a Coronavirus Response Portal to help Kentuckians who may have questions about aid in wake of the virus.

The portal centers on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and how the aid will help families, organizations, small businesses and communities.

There, they can obtain information on unemployment insurance, low-interest federal loans, federal taxes, relief checks, federal grants, and assistance for Kentuckians who are traveling or living abroad.

“At my direction, the Senate stepped up to face this challenge presented by COVID-19. We passed a bold plan called the CARES Act to assist families, workers, small businesses and medical professionals. I hope the following resources will be helpful as your family, organization, small business or community takes advantage of the federal funding I helped make available,” Senator McConnell said. “We’ll win this fight against the Coronavirus because Americans continue finding creative ways to stand united—even if we have to stand six feet apart.”

To visit the Coronavirus Response Portal, click here.

