A cool grandma in Hamburg has found a creative way to entertain her grandchildren from a safe distance.

Each day, she comes over to their house in a different costume to dance outside their windows and put smiles on their faces. So far, she has appeared as Darth Vader, a Ninja Turtle, Batman, the Phantom of the Opera and a leprechaun for St. Patrick's Day.

Her daughter, Jenea S. told 2 On Your Side, "I have a five year old daughter and 2 month old twin boys and she's been dying to see them. My sister just had a baby last week also, so this is how my mom is able to keep us all together."

Another grandmother in the Southtowns got a sweet surprise from her family. The woman is staying at Fox Run nursing home, and over the weekend, the nurses there helped her family surprise her by waiting outside a balcony to wave and say hello from a safe distance. The viewer who shared the footage with 2 On Your Side wanted to recognize the nursing staff at the facility for making the special moment happen.

The outpouring of support for healthcare workers is coming from lots of members of the Western New York community, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In an Instagram post on Kaleida's page, he said in part, "I just want to reach out and let you know that I'm praying for you guys and I really appreciate everything that you guys have done. Your unwavering commitment and dedication towards helping our Buffalo community doesn't go unnoticed."

