FRANKFORT, Ky. — American Sign Language interpreter Virginia Moore has been one of the bright spots as Kentucky continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

She’s signing every word and expressing every moment alongside Governor Andy Beshear as he delivers his daily briefings many Kentuckians flock to.

As Monday’s briefing wrapped up, those watching were treated to a special performance.

Students from McCracken County High School were supposed to perform a stage version of the 1978 classic film Grease on Sunday night, but was canceled due to social distancing measures.

They created a two-minute video mashup of students singing “We Go Together” from the film that Moore signed along to.

And yes, she got every “Rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong” and “dip da-dip da-dip doo-wop da doo-bee dooe” -- never missing a beat!

"It also shows us how much we can do electronically -- how much we can still stay connected with each other even when we have to stay 6-feet apart" Governor Beshear said. "

Moore is the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.

She also surprised a Kentucky nursing home resident with a special message.

