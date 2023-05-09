Officials: JCPS student injured after being struck by vehicle in Newburg

The student was taken to the hospital "alert and conscious." Their injuries are unknown at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School student was injured after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Poplar Level Road and Naomi Drive. That's in the Newburg neighborhood.

A JCPS spokesperson confirmed a student had been injured.

They said the student was "alert and conscious" while being transported to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

