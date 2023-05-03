JCPS student arrested after allegedly bringing stolen gun to Western High School

Authorities said 19-year-old Jamari Brisco "openly admitted" to the school staff that he had a gun in his backpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A JCPS student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a stolen gun with an extended magazine to school on Tuesday morning.

JCPS Police were dispatched to Western High School to help staff with a student found with a handgun around 10 a.m.

According to court documents, K9 was called to do a random search when a student refused to give up his backpack to the staff.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jamari Brisco "openly admitted" to the school staff that he had a gun in his backpack.

The gun was a purple SCCY 9 mm with two magazines, one being an extended magazine holding 30 rounds, documents said.

Officials said the gun's serial number was ran through a national database where it came back as stolen.

It's not clear from the arrest citation if the gun or either of the magazines were loaded at the time.

Brisco was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and receiving stolen property (firearm).

He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

