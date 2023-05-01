JCPS says 'much needed' upgrades coming to 16 high school athletic facilities

Dr. Marty Pollio said the upgrades will feature new turf fields, bleachers, and concession stands will be part of the plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have announced upgrades they say are much needed for some of their athletic facilities.

According to Dr. Marty Pollio, turf fields will be installed at 16 high schools in the next three years, with installation also happening at five others in the future.

The district also mentioned new tracks, bleachers, press boxes and/or concession stands would also be in the plans.

“JCPS facilities, including our athletics stadiums, have been neglected for far too long.” Pollio said in a statement released Monday. “Over the next few years, we are going to transform them so our student-athletes, their families, and fans have the same experience at JCPS athletic fields as they already have at other high schools across our state. These improvements will have a significant impact not only on our athletic programs but also will increase the sense of belonging and pride in our school communities.”

JCPS said the new construction and renovations would be the largest in the district’s history. This is part of their Future State plan that includes millions in investments in new schools and facilities.

“Turf fields will provide JCPS student-athletes access to top-notch facilities,” said April Brooks, JCPS executive director of athletics and activities. “Several sports will benefit from these upgrades, including football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. Our students deserve the best facilities to showcase their talents.”

JCPS believes the estimated costs will be nearly $2 million per school.

There will be several phases of the turf field installation with construction expected to be complete by the 2025-2026 school year.

Here’s a timeline of when construction takes place:

Summer 2023 – Construction begins at Academy@Shawnee, Central, Jeffersontown, Marion C. Moore, and Pleasure Ridge Park High Schools.

Summer 2024 - Construction begins at Doss, Fern Creek, Louisville Male, duPont Manual, and Waggener High Schools.

Summer 2025 – Construction begins at Atherton, Butler, Eastern, Fairdale, Southern, and Valley High Schools.

Also included in the facilities plan are new buildings for W.E.B. DuBois and the Grace James Academy. JCPS also plans to replace Iroquois, Seneca and Western High Schools in the next 10 years. They said those five schools will get new stadiums when their new schools are built.