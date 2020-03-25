LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the district continues to serve breakfast and lunch to students amid the coronavirus shutdown, they’re looking for help from the public or local businesses to get some bags.

The emergency food program says they need strong, large, thick paper bags with handles to pack up breakfasts and lunches at their food distribution sites. These paper bags are what you may collect from a carry-out restaurant, department or grocery store.

If you have extra paper bags around, you are asked to drop them off at JCPS Nutrition Services, Building 2, C.B. Young, 3001 Crittenden Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday this week.

On Tuesday, JCPS served a total of 14,900 meals – their biggest day yet.

