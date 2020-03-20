FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked districts to continue to keep schools closed through Friday, April 17, Oldham County Superintendent Greg Schultz said.

Schultz said Beshear requested they push back their date of return during a conference call with Kentucky superintendents.

Oldham County Schools will return to school Monday, April 20, however Schultz said that date could change. Meals will continue to be provided to students during days off.

Schultz said Oldham County Schools will continue with non-tradition instruction through the absences, with the exception of spring break March 30-April 3.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will have a press conference at 6 p.m. to discuss possible changes.

Indiana schools will be closed through May 1.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released.

