LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson County Public Schools will be moving to Non-Traditional Instruction on April 7. The district is currently working on a plan to make sure every student has access to a device in order to complete school work remotely.

Right now, leadership teams from around 50 schools are gathering Chromebooks and taking them to a central location. From there, the devices will be disinfected and distributed.

The goal is to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students who need them. While JCPS does not have a plan for how families will be able to request or receive a device, they said they will be reaching out to families on free and reduced lunch first.

“We want the students to have access to a device so they can get into, say Google Classroom, and they can communicate with their teachers, they can get their assignments and turn their assignments in. So that’s why we want kids to have a device at home and that’s where the Chromebooks will come in,” said Renee Murphy, chief of communications at JCPS.

Murphy said they expect to have an update for families by the end of this week.

