FRANKFORT, Ky. — Students across the Commonwealth will not have state testing this year after the state Department of Education cancels plans for K-PREP testing.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Education granted a waiver.

“No way we can do it safely this year – no one is going to be penalized,” Gov. Andy Beshear explained during a Tuesday media briefing.

K-PREP testing will resume in spring 2021.

