LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Classes will not resume for Jefferson County Public School students until April 20, but they will be back to work on April 7.

District officials sent out an update to parents Tuesday stating JCPS will start using non-traditional instruction.

Official say this is a way for students to learn remotely using a mixture of hard copy and online learning materials for students to use from home.

They are in the process of developing a plan to get Chromebook computers to students who will need them in the coming weeks. Parents will receive details on how to request a Chromebook, how it will be delivered and how teachers will connect with students later in the week.

JCPS is also collaborating with the Frazier History Museum.

The project, “Coronavirus Capsule,” will allow students to document what they are seeing and feeling as well as coping with the historic global pandemic.

Students can record their thoughts and experiences through writings, photos, videos, art or music. It will be used as a part of a virtual exhibit that will later become a physical exhibit at the museum.

They are taking submissions – just email education@fraziermuseum.org with Coronavirus Capsule in the subject line.

