Louisville police chase 'violent felony offender' through city, causing delays

According to LMPD, the suspect crashed into a vehicle and a police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit on Thursday caused Jefferson County Public Schools to delay afternoon bus routes.

Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a violent felony offender.

Details about the pursuit are limited at this time because police say the investigation is still ongoing.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the suspect crashed into a vehicle and a police cruiser. No injuries were reported in either accident.

In a letter sent to families, JCPS told parents, at the direction of MetroSafe, all buses temporarily stopped operations due to the police activity on the interstates.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and will continue to update you as we learn more about the ongoing situation," JCPS said. "Safety is always our top priority."

A short while later, officials said bus operations had resumed following the "brief hold."

LMPD says all parties have been accounted for.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.