Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

The chase ended at the JCPS bus compound in the Jacobs neighborhood. Police also say the man fired a gunshot in the air during the pursuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city.

Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was spotted on Shepherdsville Road near Hikes Lane, but when police tried to stop the vehicle aat the intersection of Bishops Lane and Gardiner Lane, the driver fled.

The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, led police on a chase through several neighborhoods.

An LMPD spokesperson said the pursuit eventually ended at the JCPS bus compound in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue.

According to the spokesperson, the man allegedly fired a gunshot into the air at some point during the pursuit.

"The LMPD Robbery Unit is currently questioning the suspect," police said, adding the man has charges pending.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.