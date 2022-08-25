Here's why the suspect in last week's downtown police chase ran from the FBI, LMPD

John Lohden Jr. said he could purchase stolen guns as a police informant. In reality, he sold the firearms to authorities as part of a scheme, an FBI agent says.

The FBI agent said the two additional AR-15s caused concern among officers as “this was a highly unlikely event to occur based on our experience.”

Harrison says police recovered a short-barreled assault rifle, shotgun, tactical vest, as well as two other AR-15 rifles.

After the transaction, he then met with authorities and gave police the firearms as planned, but the complaint says police knew something was off.

Lohden drove to the mall parking lot, equipped with police surveillance equipment, and purchased the guns and vest from a man in a green pickup truck who he knew as “Brent.”

The purchase was set to take place in the parking lot of the Jefferson Mall where Lohden planned to buy the stolen items for $2,000 cash.

“At the direction of law enforcement, Lohden purportedly placed an order for a shotgun, rifle and ballistic body armor,” Special Agent Zachary Harrison said.

On Jan. 6, 2022 Lohden informed authorities he knew someone in possession of stolen guns and said he would be able to purchase the weapons for police, the complaint says.

According to a federal complaint filed in July, John E. Lohden Jr. was assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisville Metro Police as an informant in a joint investigation into stolen weapons being sold in Louisville.

New information is coming out about the man who led police on a chase through downtown Louisville last week.

'Nothing major, make a few hundred' : Police: Something was misleading

Harrison wrote in the complaint that as authorities continued their investigation, they were able to find the man who sold the guns to Lohden, later identified as Brent Harrod, and interview him.

Harrod told investigators that Lohden was a friend from church who texted him asking if he wanted to “make a few hundred.”

When the two met in Louisville, Harrod says Lohden placed what looked like gun bags in his pickup truck and told him to meet at the Jefferson Mall in 30 minutes.

Harrod did as Lohden instructed and met him in the mall's parking lot and Lohden took the bags out of his truck and gave him an envelope with cash.

Lohden had told him prior to the exchange to take the cash and drop it off in the glove box of a white Maserati in the parking lot of a known address, which Harrod did. Lohden also told Harrod he could take $300 as payment.

Harrod gave investigators screenshots of texts between the two that seemed to corroborate the interview with police.

According to Harrod, Lohden was “very security conscious” and told him to communicate through an app called “Signal,” which deletes texts after they are read.