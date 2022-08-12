Southern Indiana man, woman arrested after police chase: ISP

Police said 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts led Trooper Brett Walters on a car chase through Washington and Orange County.

CORYDON, Ind. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a chase through Washington and Orange County.

ISP said Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling in Washington County when he saw an SUV traveling at a high speed.

Police said he clocked the vehicle going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and turned around to stop the car.

The driver, 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts, fled and led Walters on a chase through Washington and Orange County roadways according to police.

ISP said speeds during the chase reached 90 mph, and Roberts ran multiple stop signs and made unsafe movements while approaching oncoming traffic.

Roberts eventually turned back east and the chase re-entered Washington County according to police.

After crashing near the intersection of Pavey Ridge Road and SR 66, police said Roberts and 25-year-old Chloe Elliot fled the scene on foot.

Police said they were soon found and arrested with the help of Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers and K9 "Smokie."

Both were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, Indiana for minor injuries and have since been released to the Washington County Jail police said.

Roberts was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement on foot, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while never receiving a valid license.

Elliott was charged with resisting law enforcement on foot.

