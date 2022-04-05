JCPS student, 18, receives federal indictment after gun incident at Shawnee High School

Jaylin Ready received a federal charge after he was in possession of a handgun at the Academy @ Shawnee in late January.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after a student was arrested for having a gun at a Louisville high school, he has now been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jaylin Ready, 18, appeared in front of a federal judge on Tuesday and was charged with possessing a handgun in a school zone.

Ready was accused of having the gun at the Academy at Shawnee on Jan. 31 after Jefferson County Public Schools told police that he had been in some type of altercation at the school and was possibly armed.

He was taken to the to the office where school officials opened the backpack in front of police and allegedly saw a gun inside.

Ready was a student at the school.

If convicted on that charge, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are still investigating the case.