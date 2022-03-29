How to find school choices under new proposal, give feedback

Here's how to find your proposed choice of schools and submit feedback to the district before the administration finalizes the plan for the 2023-24 school year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools recently announced the first change to its school assignment plan in nearly 40 years.

The district is looking for feedback before moving forward with the proposal. Superintendent Marty Pollio said the full proposal document will come later this week.

Pollio and the rest of the school board held their second in-person forum Tuesday night at the Academy at Shawnee.

The small crowd split into groups to hear about different parts of the proposal.

In a session on magnet schools, former JCPS staff member Michelle Pennix offered a critique. "If I were a parent, I would think, 'Oh we get a choice,'" she said. "Then I'm excited, so I say, 'I want my kids to go to Brandeis,' that's not a choice. So, I'll choose Carter. That's not a choice."

She continued to name nearby magnet schools that would not immediately be available for parents to choose.

The superintendent said they are making these changes with equity in mind. Right now, Pollio said the only students forced to travel across the county (to create diversity in schools) live in west Louisville.

Reginald Mcdaniel was once a student in JCPS and is now a business teacher at the Academy at Shawnee.

He spoke to WHAS11 News while looking through the new school location finder. He looked up where his students would be coming from and where his young children would go.

"I'm glad that they are having forums like this to say hey we are not trying to make changes behind your back, we are trying to keep you all informed and taking your input," Mcdaniel said.

While this was the last in-person forum on the schedule, they are still asking for feedback by taking this survey or by scanning the QR code below.

You can click here and type in your address to see the choices your family would have under the new proposal.

The proposal is set to take effect for the 2023-24 school year. In the meantime, you can find your current school assignment here.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.