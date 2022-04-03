JCPS announces graduation schedule for high schools

Here's when high schools will celebrate their special day, according to the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — High school students who are anxious to get to graduation day now have more information on when those ceremonies will be.

Jefferson County Public Schools released the schedules along with the dates and times on their website.

The change this year are ceremonies returning to indoor locations.

Last year, COVID-19 forced many schools to figure out ways to have ceremonies including those held outdoors with limited attendance.

Graduations begin on May 26 for JCPS students.

Below is a list of when high schools are holding their ceremonies. Dates are always subject to change.

May 26

Ballard High School – 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Eastern High School – 4:30 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Louisville Male High School – 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Minor Daniels Academy – 5 p.m. at Minor Daniels Academy

Pathfinder School of Innovation & Newcomer Academy – 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium

Western High School – 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

May 27

Academy at Shawnee – 3 p.m. at Shawnee Stadium

Breckinridge Metro High – 12 p.m. at Breckinridge Metro High

Doss High School – 3 p.m. at Doss Stadium

duPont Manual High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Fairdale High School – 6 p.m. at Fairdale Stadium

Iroquois High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Jeffersontown High School – 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Moore High School – 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Phoenix School of Discovery – 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium

Pleasure Ridge Park High School – 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Southern High School – 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Waggener High School – 12 p.m. at Waggener Stadium

J. Graham Brown School - 12 p.m. at Brown School

May 28

Butler High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Central High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Seneca High School – 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

May 31

Atherton High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Fern Creek High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

