JCPS announces graduation schedule for high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — High school students who are anxious to get to graduation day now have more information on when those ceremonies will be.
Jefferson County Public Schools released the schedules along with the dates and times on their website.
The change this year are ceremonies returning to indoor locations.
Last year, COVID-19 forced many schools to figure out ways to have ceremonies including those held outdoors with limited attendance.
Graduations begin on May 26 for JCPS students.
Below is a list of when high schools are holding their ceremonies. Dates are always subject to change.
May 26
- Ballard High School – 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Eastern High School – 4:30 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Louisville Male High School – 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Minor Daniels Academy – 5 p.m. at Minor Daniels Academy
- Pathfinder School of Innovation & Newcomer Academy – 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium
- Western High School – 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
May 27
- Academy at Shawnee – 3 p.m. at Shawnee Stadium
- Breckinridge Metro High – 12 p.m. at Breckinridge Metro High
- Doss High School – 3 p.m. at Doss Stadium
- duPont Manual High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
- Fairdale High School – 6 p.m. at Fairdale Stadium
- Iroquois High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Jeffersontown High School – 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Moore High School – 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Phoenix School of Discovery – 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium
- Pleasure Ridge Park High School – 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
- Southern High School – 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Waggener High School – 12 p.m. at Waggener Stadium
- J. Graham Brown School - 12 p.m. at Brown School
May 28
- Butler High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
- Central High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
- Seneca High School – 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
May 31
- Atherton High School – 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
- Fern Creek High School – 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
