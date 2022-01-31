Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Academy at Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student has been arrested after bringing a gun to the Academy at Shawnee.
Jaylin Ready, 18, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
According to arrest records, Jefferson County Public Schools alerted authorities, telling them that Ready had been in a recent altercation at the school and was possibly armed.
When officers arrived, Ready was brought to the office where school officials opened his backpack and observed a black handgun inside.
He was taken into custody and is currently booked at Metro Corrections.
JCPS has not released a statement regarding this incident.
