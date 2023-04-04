Jack Harlow to give deposition in fatal 2021 night club shooting

Harlow's DJ, Ronnie O'Bannon, shot and killed a bartender at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge at a "Derby weekend kick-off party."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rap star and Louisville native Jack Harlow will be deposed later this year in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting on Derby Eve in 2021.

Police say Harlow's former DJ -- Ronnie O'Bannon -- shot and killed bartender Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 21, 2021, at a "Derby weekend kick-off party."

Harlow was reportedly inside the club at the time of the shooting.

According to the notice, the deposition is scheduled for August in downtown Louisville and it will be videotaped.

Attorneys say the deposition could be used as evidence and testimony in court.

