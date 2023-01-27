Derby Soundstage 2023 announces this year's concert lineup

Hip-hop legends will kick of the weekend before Kentucky Derby 149.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 149th Kentucky Derby is less than 100 days away!

There will be events taking place across Louisville leading up to the Derby, but one concert tradition has just announced this year's lineup featuring trail-blazing hip-hop and R&B stars.

T.I. Tip Harris, Trina, Jeezy will all be performing at this year's Derby Soundstage produced by The Live Suite. According to concert organizers, DJ Drama will be this year's host.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at Freedom Hall.

In past year's Derby Soundstage has brought artists like Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Common, 2 Chainz, Anthony Hamilton, and K. Michelle to Louisville.

Meet the Artists

Mr. Grand Hustle himself, T.I. Tip Harris, last performed in the Derby City back in 2016.

Trina is no stranger to hip-hop, she’s known as the “The Baddest’ by her fans. She's garnered a new fanbase as a star on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop Miami.

Jeezy will be bringing anthem after anthem that fans know verbatim. He just released a new single, ‘SnoFall” that fans can add to their playlist right now.

Louisville fans know this year's host, DJ Drama, for great hits and the fact that he co-founded Generation Now, a label apart of Atlantic Records which manages Louisville-native Jack Harlow.

To learn more about the concert you can visit their website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.