Jack Harlow's DJ charged in fatal shooting at Louisville nightclub

Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A member of Jack Harlow's Private Garden collective is accused of killing Kasmira Nash, a bartender fatally shot at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on Derby weekend.

Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, known professionally as Ronnie Lucciano, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting early Saturday, May 1.

LMPD said officers responded to a call about the shooting at the nightclub at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one man injured and one woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified the woman as Nash.

Speaking to WHAS11, Nash's friend Brittany Black said she was flooded with calls from friends who witnessed the shooting, alleging Nash was shot by a man they believe shot and killed her friend Torre Cortez Foree in August 2020.

Witnesses told Black that Nash confronted the man who allegedly killed Foree when she saw him at the club.

"I think [Nash] may have reached out, hit him or something physical happened, but he shot her," Black said. "He shot her in a club in front of hundreds of people and he walked right out as if nothing had happened."

Rapper Jack Harlow was in attendance the night of the shooting, as several people tagged him in photos on social media. O'Bannon is Harlow's official DJ.

Harlow was scheduled to call "Riders Up" at the 147th Kentucky Derby, but was replaced at the last second. Churchill Downs said Harlow's management told them he would not be able to make it.

O'Bannon is expected to be arraigned at Jefferson Circuit Court Monday, May 17.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.