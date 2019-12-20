LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The largest indoor theme park in Kentucky opened Friday.

Malibu Jack’s new location at 1915 S. Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

The new theme park will feature an arcade, go karts, a 4D dark ride, a tropical miniature golf course, laser tag, an All-Star 3-point shootout, bumper cars and several new amusement park rides, including a spinning roller coaster, a kid’s pirate ship and a super himalaya.

The company also has an indoor theme park in Lexington at 2520 Nicholasville Road.

The center is doubling in size, moving into a 130,000 sq. ft. building formerly occupied by Wal-Mart. Malibu Jack’s is relocating from its previous location at 12101 Sycamore Station Place. The company also has an indoor theme park in Lexington at 2520 Nicholasville Road.

“We’re really excited to open on Friday and bring new attractions to Jefferson County,” said Steve Hatton, the president of Malibu Jack’s. “We are the best place for all ages, company parties, date nights, etc. We saw an opportunity to entertain your whole family under one roof. You want it? We’ve got it.”

Whether you are planning a birthday bash, field trip or corporate party, Malibu Jack’s offers fun indoor activities and event space year-round.

