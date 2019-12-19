LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in West Louisville was officially dedicated today, welcoming neighbors, residents, community officials and civic leaders. The $33.5 million investment, located at 1720 West Broadway, is the first major investment in west Louisville in several decades and is unique for Louisville and across the country, with plans of impacting community health and wellness by providing accessible options to multiple programs and services.

The 77,500 square-foot building includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, 25-meter swimming lap/family pool, gymnasium, classrooms, modern locker rooms, an indoor track and a Kid’s Club that offers childcare while members exercise. There will also be a Best Buy Teen Tech Center that will help prepare local youth for tech-reliant jobs. Along with its partners, the Y expects to serve about 20,000-25,000 unique visitors each year.

“The new Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is a state-of-the-art facility that will help to improve the health and well-being of families in west Louisville,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we move forward on one team – Team Kentucky – we must work together with partners like the Y and many more to strengthening our communities and build a bigger, brighter Commonwealth for all our families.”

Located on West Broadway along the TARC route, it is now the most accessible YMCA in the area. Additionally, the facility is strategically located near Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary Schools. The schools and the Y are currently in talks to address potential partnerships that will be beneficial to the students at each of the schools, furthering the YMCA’s commitment to education. The collaboration will foster opportunities that will benefit the students as well as the entire California, Russell and Parkland neighborhoods and beyond.

"The state-of-the-art Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will provide opportunity for people from all over the community to boost their personal well-being, physical health, education and financial stability, all under one roof,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “This development, on what had been a barren lot, is a big piece of the nearly $1 billion in capital investment that we’ve seen in west Louisville since 2014, which helps us move toward greater equity. I want to congratulate YMCA of Greater Louisville and its charter partners for this amazing accomplishment."

The new building is expected to add a half-million dollars of new annual payroll to the area.

