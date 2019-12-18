LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Biscuit Belly fans, rejoice! The anticipated second location of the restaurant is now open in St. Matthews.

The locally-owned breakfast spot opened at 3723 Lexington Road on Dec. 12. The space was previously occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The new location is 2,800 square feet and seats 70 people inside. Additional seating on an outdoor patio will open in the spring of 2020.

To celebrate the grand opening, Biscuit Belly will offer giveaways throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 20. The first 20 customers in the door will receive a $150 gift card for future visits. Guests can enjoy other giveaways throughout the day, including free coffee with the purchase of a food item, and Biscuit Belly swag.

"This is our way of spreading some seasonal cheer and thanking out loyal Biscuit Belly fans," said co-founder Chad Coulter. Coulter, his wife Lauren, and his business partner Tavis Rockwell, also launched the regional small-plates restaurant Lou Vino.

The first Biscuit Belly location opened in Nulu in the summer of 2019 and a third location is slated to open in Colonial Gardens in March 2020. The restaurant is known for its unique twists on classic Southern breakfast staples and biscuit sandwiches.

The initial operating hours for the St. Matthews location are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The location is expected to move to a 7-day schedule in late January.

For more information, visit the Biscuit Belly website.

